Canterbury's million-dollar signing Kyle Flanagan has had a rough start to his Bulldogs career, and it doesn't appear to be getting any smoother.

Flanagan, 22, started the first nine games of the season for the Bulldogs was then dropped due to poor form and would then not make a return to the first team until Round 16, where he was re-called to face Manly.

A marquee signing for the Bulldogs at the time, it has turned into something of a disaster for Flanagan.

The Bulldogs would ultimately lose the match he was recalled for against the Sea Eagles to the tune of 66-0 and after another poor showing, Flanagan was dropped again and hasn't been seen in the starting line-up since, which has sparked rumours of a potential exit away from Belmore, with his name reportedly being dangled to Super League clubs in the UK.

Potentially more concerning for Flanagan was the way in which he was dumped, replaced by Lachlan Lewis in a last-minute change for Canterbury ahead of the clash with the Roosters.

The youngster has been touted as one of the game's brightest prospects, however, his exit from the Roosters left questions surrounding his future prospects.

But, Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett was quick to shut down rumours of any exit talk, though.

Speaking to the media, Barrett said he hasn't heard anything about a potential move away and Flanagan, who is contracted for another two years and will be given every opportunity to improve.

“I haven’t heard that,” Barrett said.

“Obviously Kyle’s contracted here for two more years, so he’ll be given every opportunity to improve himself as a player and make our team.

“I’m not sure where that one’s come from.”

The talk surrounding Flanagan is only set to grow louder, with Matt Burton arriving at the club, Jake Averillo locked into the starting side and fans desperate to hang onto Lachlan Lewis.

That follows speculation today that Canterbury are looking at potentially making Mitchell Pearce an offer.

The Bulldogs will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they face-off against Cronulla at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday afternoon.