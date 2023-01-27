New Canterbury Bulldogs head coach Cameron Ciraldo is set to reveal a leadership group, rather than a sole captain for 2023.

The need for a new leader at Belmore comes about after Josh Jackson's retirement, which took Ciraldo and the club by surprise.

The blue and white are preparing for a new era following a dismal run in recent seasons. The club have landed Ciraldo for his first NRL head coaching role, having spent years in the Penrith Panthers' system being billed as the competition's best assistant yet to crack the big time.

Now he has done that, and working under director of football Phil Gould, the Bulldogs have put together a recruitment drive which will leave little in the way of excuses if they are unable to fight for a spot in the top eight this year.

The club do have a huge call to make though following the retirement of Jackson, and according to Wide World of Sports, the club are set to go with a leadership group, rather than a sole captain.

The report suggests that Reed Mahoney is a certainty to be there, while he will be joined by others out of a group featuring star winger Josh Addo-Carr, who was dropped by New South Wales in 2022 but made the World Cup his own playing for Australia, prop Luke Thompson, and attack leader Matt Burton.

The quartet - three of which have been at the club for at least one season - are all at the forefront of the Bulldogs' plans for 2023.

Mahoney will be viewed as the final piece to the puzzle in the spine, while Addo-Carr was a leader in a dismal Bulldogs' side last year. Thompson is the pack leader, while Burton has an incredible first season at Belmore.

Using a leadership group is an approach which is seeing more and more love across the competition, although some clubs still stick to a single captain - the New Zealand Warriors became the latest to do so last week by confirming Tohu Harris will remain the sole leader in 2023.

It's expected Ciraldo and the Bulldogs will make a call next week.