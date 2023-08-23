After showing interest in Connor Watson, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have reportedly set their sights on another new utility for next season.

Veteran utility Kurt Mann from the Newcastle Knights is the newest player to catch interest from the Bulldogs and has reportedly been offered a two-year contract from the club, per News Corp.

Having found himself in the starting hooker or lock position to begin the season, Mann has transitioned to become a stalwart of the Knights interchange bench as a utility. Playing anywhere from 30-60 minutes per game, he has played in every game of the club's seven-game winning streak.

In 16 appearances for the Knights this season, he has averaged 55 running metres per game, made 357 tackles (92.2 per cent tackle efficiency), 26 tackle busts, and scored four tries- two in the past three weeks.

Before joining the Newcastle Knights at the start of 2019, Mann had stints at both the Melbourne Storm (2014-15) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2016-18) and also managed to represent the U20s Queensland team in 2013.

A veteran of the NRL with 176 career games to his name, it was reported earlier this year that he had been offered to several clubs, considering he is off-contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to receive a new deal from the Knights.