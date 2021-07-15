Five Canterbury Bulldogs' players who breached the NRL's biosecurity bubble have been hit with additional fines by the club.

Already fined by the NRL on the back of the June 20 breach, the five players were slapped with fines which will be paid into the "Bulldogs into the community" program, the club said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Club CEO Aaron Warburton said the players breached standards and expectations.

“These players breached the standards and expectations we set as a Club and they have been penalised accordingly,” said Warburton.

The five players in question, Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham, Corey Waddell, Sione Katoa and Aaron Schoupp, attended the Coogee Bay Hotel and Royal Hotel in Bondi on June 20.

While there were no government restrictions limiting movements or activities on that date, the NRL had imposed restrictions on players with regards to not being allowed to travel to the Eastern Suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was at the beginning of a new New South Wales COVID cluster, which has now forced all NRL teams into Level 4 protocols and the New South Wales government to lock down the city.

12 NRL teams were yesterday located to Queensland for at least a month in an effort to keep the competition going.

The five players in question were fined by the NRL as follows, with the Bulldogs not releasing the amount of additional money they have been fined.

Dylan Napa - $5000

Brandon Wakeham - $1750

Corey Waddell $1500

Sione Katoa $1250

Aaron Schoupp $250

The NRL breach notice to the Bulldogs also found the club had not properly informed the players of the new conditions at the time, hitting the Bulldogs with a $50,000 penalty.

The players also missed a game - a 66-0 flogging at the hands of the Manly Sea Eagles - while they sat out isolating.

All five have travelled to Queensland as part of the Bulldogs' bubble, with Canterbury set to play the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday night at CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast in their first game in Queensland.