The Penrith Panthers have reportedly lost another premiership winner to the Bulldogs, with Jaeman Salmon signing with the club as part of their rebuild.

After South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight signed with the Bulldogs on an immediate transfer, the club is set to continue their rebuild, adding both Panthers utility Jaeman Salmon and Rabbitohs utility Blake Taafee to their top 30 roster for 2024, per Fox Sports.

If confirmed, Salmon would become the latest Panther to follow Phil Gould to the Bulldogs, with Matt Burton, Villiame Kikau and Stephen Crichton previously agreeing to terms with the Bulldogs- the latter will join at the end of the season.

Aged 24, Salmon has played 42 games for the Penrith Panthers in the past three seasons since joining them from the Eels. Playing a variety of positions, mainly in the halves or as an edge forward, he has represented the NSW Blues at U16s and U18s Origin level and was also a part of the 2022 NRL premiership-winning team.

As per Fox Sports, the Bulldogs are also set to announce the signing of Blake Taaffe. Taaffe is another utility like Salmon and can cover a magnitude of positions, primarily in the back line at fullback or in the halves.

The South Sydney junior has been linked to moving away from the Rabbitohs ever since he was spotted in a meeting with Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould.

The Bulldogs have also been linked to Sio Siua Taukeiaho. The former Sydney Roosters forward, who currently plays with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, is set to return back to the NRL as the club looks to improve their forward stocks.

