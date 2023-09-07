The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have continued their signing spree for next season, reportedly recruiting Sydney Roosters hooker Jake Turpin.

After beginning his career with the Brisbane Broncos in 2018 and appearing in 60 games for the club, including captaining them in three games, he fell behind Billy Walters and Cory Paix for the number nine jersey. This would see him make the switch to the Sydney Roosters at the start of the season.

The injury to Connor Watson has allowed Turpin to play a key role at the Roosters and was even the starting hooker for the club between Round 11 to Round 20. However, after playing only a combined 13 minutes in rounds 21 and 22, he was sensationally axed from the team.

Throughout the season he has managed 442 tackles (97.4 per cent tackle efficiency) and ran 107 metres, averaging seven per game. He has also made 826 passes from dummy-half.

Per The Mole from Wide World of Sports, Jake Turpin will follow Blake Taafe, Jaeman Salmon, Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri to the Bulldogs as Phil Gould's latest signing.

Throughout his rugby league career, Turpin has earned praise from many individuals, one being QRL boss Ben Iken.

“Jake is a good consistent player who is very well respected by his teammates,” Ikin has said previously via News Corp.

“You can see how much he stiffens up the middle defensively when he is out there.

“Over time he has worked hard to get more in his game creatively.