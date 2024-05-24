It's no secret that the forwards stocks are low at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and they have now reportedly declared interest in Angus Crichton, asking his management to keep them updated on his contract negotiations.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs are actively pursuing the signature of the 27-year-old backrower.

Crichton, who has been in exceptional form since regaining his spot in the Roosters' starting lineup, is currently without a contract for the 2025 season. His manager, David Rawlings, was recently seen meeting with Bulldogs' Phil Gould and recruitment manager Peter Sharp at a cafe, sparking another layer of speculation to his contract negotiations.

Gould has famously repeated on many occasions that his secret meetings are secret, so for the meeting to be conducted at a cafe suggests that the Bulldogs are public about luring the Origin back-rower to Belmore.

Their discussions reportedly extended beyond Crichton, who is negotiating with Roosters' executives.

The Roosters remain optimistic about retaining Crichton, despite their attempt to sign Titans star David Fifita left Crichton feeling undervalued.

The Roosters have reportedly put together a two-year contract extension for the standout back-rower, and Crichton is suggested to be eager to stay with the Roosters. While Crichton's management have engaged with the Bulldogs, they've also remained connected in negotiations with the Bondi-based side.

Other clubs, including the Rabbitohs and Panthers, have shown interest in Crichton, however the Panthers' recent signing of Isaiah Papali'i could reduce their chances of winning the race.

There were also rumors about Crichton possibly moving to French rugby union after this NRL season, but his current form and a potential return to Origin make it unlikely he will leave the NRL.

As one of the hottest transfer targets in the league, Crichton's situation is being closely monitored by several teams. The Roosters have made efforts to create salary cap space to retain Crichton by allowing Sitili Tupouniua to explore opportunities with other clubs.

The Bulldogs are far stronger than they have been in previous seasons, and their roster continues to build.

South Sydney is dwindling at the foot of the NRL ladder, however players will be bolstered by the return of super coach Wayne Bennett from 2025, and both the Panthers and Roosters remain firmly fixed within a premiership opportunity window.

For Crichton, and other players on the market, there are a number of potential paths to glory on the table.