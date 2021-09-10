Canterbury Bulldogs' second-rower Adam Elliott has officially parted ways with the club.

A club statement confirmed the decision would be effective immediately, with the Bulldogs and Elliott agreeing the decision would be in the best interests of both parties. Elliott was contracted with Canterbury until the end of 2023.

Elliott was involved in an off-field incident with NRLW player Millie Boyle a few weeks ago which resulted in him being asked to leave a Gold Coast establishment.

The incident saw Elliott investigated by the NRL integrity unit and stood down for the final two games of the season, while the NRL also hit him with a $10,000 fine and ordered the 26-year-old to undergo education and training.

Boyle was also warned for the incident.

The second-rower has previously had off-field incidents, including a Mad Monday incident in 2018, and an incident at the beginning of this season with former teammate Michael Lichaa.

It's understood Elliott fronted the club board on Monday in an attempt to save his spot at the club.

The club statement said the Bulldogs would continue to support Elliott.

“Adam and the Bulldogs have decided it is in the best interests of both parties to go our separate ways," said CEO Aaron Warburton.

"The Club is committed to supporting Adam during this time. We wish Adam all the best for the future."

The second-rower will now be on the lookout for a new club, with the Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors both interested last time his contract was up for grabs. It's understood the Raiders won't be this time around though.

The Bulldogs were reportedly keen to move Elliott, rather than let him go in this way, although the club have said this is a "mutual agreement to part ways" rather an an outright sacking.

Canterbury are understood to be working through their salary cap for 2022 and 2023, with the club still chasing a first-choice hooker, while they have also been linked to Mitchell Pearce for 2023.