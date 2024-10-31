The Canterbury Bulldogs have sacked winger Josh Addo-Carr.

The veteran winger, who has been with the Bulldogs since the start of the 2022 season after moving from the Melbourne Storm, faced the club's board on Thursday afternoon to fight for his future.

Accompanied by legal counsel upon his arrival at Belmore, Addo-Carr was on contract until the end of the 2025 season with the Bulldogs, but will now be looking for a new home a season earlier.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Football Club today announces the termination of Josh Addo-Carr's playing contract, effective immediately. This decision was not made lightly and follows careful consideration by the Board," club chairman Adam Driussi said in a statement confirming the news.

"Josh has been a significant part of our Club over the past three seasons. During this time, he has provided many memorable moments for our Members and fans. We understand Josh's popularity with our passionate supporter base, and we share their disappointment that his time with the Club has ended this way.

"However, this season has demonstrated the importance of building a culture based on clear standards and values. While the NRL Integrity Unit has completed its investigation and imposed a four-match suspension, the Club views the combination of the failed drug test and subsequent lack of transparency as serious breaches of Josh's contractual obligations and our Club's standards.

"Supporting our players remains a fundamental priority for our Club, with comprehensive welfare programs that go well beyond just football. While we will always stand by our players through difficult times, we can only do this effectively when there is complete trust and transparency.

"We wish Josh and his family well for the future. Our welfare team remains available to Josh and his family during this transition.

"The Club will not be making any further comment on this matter at this time."

The decision brings to an end a difficult period for the winger and the club, who were already understood to have arrived at the decision to not offer the 29-year-old a deal beyond the end of 2025.

The axing comes after he tested positive to a roadside drug test in the lead up to Canterbury's return to the finals. Addo-Carr originally told the club he had not tested positive, with director of football Phil Gould fiercley defending him on social media.

It then emerged the test was in fact positive, and Addo-Carr withdrew himself from the elimination final on the second weekend of September against the Manly Sea Eagles, which Cameron Ciraldo's side would go on to lose.

Addo-Carr has since been in limbo over his future, with the club less than impressed over the way the incident was dealt with by the winger.

A former New South Wales and Australian representative winger, Addo-Carr has played 52 games for the Bulldogs, scoring 38 tries, since his 2022 arrival.