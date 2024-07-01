The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly lost one of their top rising youngsters to a rival NRL team.

A vital piece of the Bulldogs Harold Matthews Cup spine, Mason Phillips has emerged as one of the most talented hookers at the club and started in the No.9 jersey in the semi-final loss to the Warriors earlier this year.

Originally from Queensland, he has shown that he has all the making to succeed one day at the top level and is extremely crafty around the ruck.

After a strong couple of seasons with the Bulldogs in the Under-17s competition, Phillips is set to sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons and depart Belmore, per The Daily Telegraph.

The decision to sign Phillips comes after they gained the signature of Damien Cook on a two-year from the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

It also lets them plan for the future following Cook's inevitable retirement from the NRL in the coming years.