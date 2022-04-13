Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Matt Dufty is reportedly facing not being re-signed by the club, with his NRL future hanging in the balance.

It had been reported last week that Dufty was the more likely of two former ex-Dragons players - the other being Paul Vaughan - to be retained by the club, but that is now looking unlikely.

It comes with the revelation that the Bulldogs have a deadline of Round 10 to sign Dufty, which is now just five games away.

Dufty put on a horror performance on Sunday evening against the Penrith Panthers in what was by far his worst performance of the year to date, leading to renewed calls for star recruit Josh Addo-Carr to be given an opportunity in the number one jumper.

News Corp's Brent Read told Triple M Radio that he believes Dufty won't be at the club next year.

“Matt Dufty is off contract at the end of the year,” Read said on Triple M.

“He had that difficult night for Canterbury and made a host of errors.

“I spoke to Trent (Barrett) after the game and asked him about Matt Dufty specifically and he indicated he will be there next week.

“My gut feel is he won’t be there next year though.

“The club has got to make a call by round 10 whether they re-sign him and the indication is that probably won’t happen so Matt Dufty will be back on the open market."

Dufty was given a one-year lifeline by the Bulldogs at the start of this year to remain in the NRL, and could struggle to find a new deal for 2023, despite the fact he is the only recognised fullback with NRL experience who remains off-contract.

It has been speculated that the Dolphins could be interested in Dufty, who has produced plenty of special moments in attack during his previous stint with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Read said he believes Dufty may however have to move to England.

“It was so difficult for him to find a contract this year. Canterbury was the last throw of the dice for him to an extent," Read added.

“I get the feeling he may have to go to England at the end of the year which is a bit sad because he is not that old."

The revelation over Dufty's chances of a new deal at the club come after head coach Trent Barrett backed him to turn things around after Sunday's clash.

“‘Duff’ was disappointed (with his performance) but we all have those days. He’s back in the team this week, there was never any question about that,” Barrett told reporters on Wednesday.

“The good thing about these short turnarounds is that you get out and you get a chance to rectify it this weekend. He’s excited to play.”