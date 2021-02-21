Canterbury is leading the race for the signature of highly-rated teenager Brendan Piakura.

Piakura has a year to run on his contract with the Broncos and is free to talk to other clubs.

He is expected to fly into Syndey next week to talk to the Bulldogs who have tabled a two-year contract worth $600,000, according to David Riccio from the Daily Telegraph.

The Roosters, Eels, Storm, Titans, Raiders, Knights, Bulldogs and Broncos are all interested in the teen, but it is the Bulldogs who appear to be leading the race as the backrower is impressed by Trent Barrett’s enthusiasm to develop young talent.