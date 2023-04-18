The Bulldogs could be in danger of losing Luke Thompson next season as the Englishmen has received a massive four-year contract from the Wigan Warriors.

The Mole from Wide World of Sports has reported that the contract is far beyond the $800,000 a season Thompson is on at the Bulldogs.

Currently sidelined due to a foot injury, the forward comes off-contract at the end of the season.

With the Bulldogs supposedly unable to match the contract, the decision will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia or return to England.

The Mole also reports that the contract situation is even more complicated as Thompson has two managers- one in Australia and one in the United Kingdom.

The English international joined the Bulldogs in 2020 from St Helens and has played 38 NRL games since.

While the Dogs have struggled while he has been at the club, he now finally has a good roster to play alongside.