Josh Addo-Carr celebrates during the round two NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park on March 11, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Grimes/Zero Digital Sports)

Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly failed to make it through training on Thursday and will not play against the New Zealand Warriors on Friday evening.

The Bulldogs, who are set to host the Warriors at Homebush on Friday evening, named Addo-Carr to make a surprise early return when teams were released on Tuesday afternoon.

 2023-05-12T08:00:00Z 
$2.10  ▶︎
 
$1.74  ▶︎
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2023-05-12T08:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLBulldogsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
19Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
6Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
7Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8Max KingMax King
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
11Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
15Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
16Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
17Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
 RESERVES
20Jackson TopineJackson Topine
23Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa10
Josh CurranJosh Curran11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris13
 INTERCHANGE
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick14
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker15
Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula16
Tom AleTom Ale17
 RESERVES
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen18
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki20

It came with Addo-Carr promising he would push for an Origin jumper, with just two rounds to play until teams for the series-opener in Adelaide are announced.

The Bulldogs confirmed the news on Friday afternoon in a short statement.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs can confirm that winger Josh Addo-Carr will not return to the field to play in the Round 11 fixture vs. Warriors tomorrow night," the statement read.

"The Bulldogs have ultimately decided to rest the star player for at least one more week as he prepares to make a return from a syndesmosis ankle injury."

The latest set back for the veteran winger will leave him with just a single game - next Sunday against the Gold Coast Titans - to prove his fitness before coach Brad Fittler names his team that evening.

The Bulldogs will bring Blake Wilson onto the wing in his absence for the clash against the Warriors.