Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly failed to make it through training on Thursday and will not play against the New Zealand Warriors on Friday evening.

The Bulldogs, who are set to host the Warriors at Homebush on Friday evening, named Addo-Carr to make a surprise early return when teams were released on Tuesday afternoon.

It came with Addo-Carr promising he would push for an Origin jumper, with just two rounds to play until teams for the series-opener in Adelaide are announced.

The Bulldogs confirmed the news on Friday afternoon in a short statement.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs can confirm that winger Josh Addo-Carr will not return to the field to play in the Round 11 fixture vs. Warriors tomorrow night," the statement read.

"The Bulldogs have ultimately decided to rest the star player for at least one more week as he prepares to make a return from a syndesmosis ankle injury."

The latest set back for the veteran winger will leave him with just a single game - next Sunday against the Gold Coast Titans - to prove his fitness before coach Brad Fittler names his team that evening.

The Bulldogs will bring Blake Wilson onto the wing in his absence for the clash against the Warriors.