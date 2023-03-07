Canterbury Bulldogs utility Josh Reynolds has been hit by a groin strain that will keep him out until at least Round 4.

Reynolds was upgraded to the Bulldogs top 30 ahead of the pre-season trials, and played for Canterbury in both of those games, but missed the 17 for Round 1 despite strong suggestions that he might have been a chance to play from the bench.

Instead, he spent last weekend playing in the NSW Cup against the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, but only managed to get through the first half before succumbing to a groin injury.

The Bulldogs have revealed on Tuesday afternoon that scans have confirmed he has suffered a low grade groin strain which will rule him out of at least the next two weeks.

The club have, for the time being, set his projected return at Round 4.

Reynolds struggled heavily with injury during his last stint in the NRL at the Wests Tigers, and will be hoping to avoid a repeat as he spends the year at Belmore on what is a one-year contract.

The Bulldogs didn't pick up any other new injuries over the course of the weekend, but are still waiting for Declan Casey (Round 4), Tevita Pangai Junior (Round 4-5), Sam Hughes (Round 5-6), Chris Patolo (Round 12), Luke Thompson (Round 16), Bailey Biondi-Odo (Round 21) and Andrew Davey (indefinite) to make their respective returns from injury.

The Bulldogs, who lost Round 1 heavily to the Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL, have named an unchanged 17 under new coach Cameron Ciraldo for Round 2 against the Melbourne Storm.