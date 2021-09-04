The Canterbury Bulldogs have handed Lachie Lewis a club breach notice for bringing the game and the club into disrepute.

It has been reported that Lewis stole a set of speakers supplied to the club by the NRL and attempted to sell them on eBay.

BREAKING: Having trouble getting this Tweet out but... Am being told Lachlan Lewis is alleged to have taken a set of speakers provided to each team by the NRL. Worth a few hundred bucks. He's then alleged to have tried to sell the speakers on eBay. NRL investigating. #NRL — James Willis (@JamesWillis873) August 27, 2021

The speakers were supplied to clubs in a bid to make life inside the bubble a little bit easier.

Lewis was caught in the act after aBulldogs official followed him into a hotel car park and caught the player red handed as he was about to hand over the speakers.

He then listed the items on his own eBay account for $650 or best offer.

The club took a stocktake of equipment when they noticed the speakers were missing and when they obtained CCTV footage, they saw Lewis dressed in a black hoodie taking the speakers.

The whole competition was shifted to south east Queensland almost two months ago as the NRL attempted to keep the competition alive with the COVID situation in Sydney and Melbourne worsening.

Lewis had been told prior to the punishment that he wouldn't be offered a new deal at the Dogs and this has now put his future in grave doubt.

Channel Nine's Danny Weidler has reported that Lewis could face a $10,000 fine and may have to apply to register a contract with the NRL in future.

LATEST: Lachlan Lewis to get significant fine. Been told around $10k. He will be told he has to apply to the NRL to register to play again, @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 2, 2021

There has been limited interest in the half from other clubs and this will only serve as a warning to anyone thinking about taking Lewis on board.

Lewis' current deal is worth over $400,000 per year making this incident one of the strangest incidents in recent memory.