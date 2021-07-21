Canterbury halfback Kyle Flanagan is reportedly on offer to Super League clubs, with the Bulldogs understood to be willing to pay a portion of the out-of-favour playmaker's salary to get a deal done.

As reported by League Live, Flanagan's services are up for grabs abroad, with several Super League sides believed to be showing interest in the 22-year-old.

Flanagan has fallen to the outer of coach Trent Barrett's first-string side since arriving at Belmore for the 2021 season, playing just 10 matches this year.

The Bulldogs are Flanagan's third NRL club since making his debut with Cronulla in 2018, moving to the Roosters last year before venturing to Canterbury after losing favouritism in Bondi.

The promising half now looks destined to be heading for the exit once again, with a switch to the Northern Hemisphere on the cards.

Should a suitor come calling for Flanagan' signature, the Bulldogs are reportedly prepared to fork up a percentage of his salary to end his three-year deal early.

Barrett is preparing to re-structure the Bulldogs' list by season's end, with a number of high-profile players likely to be elsewhere by 2022.

Canterbury will also welcome a bevy of start talent, with Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Brent Naden and Matt Dufty joining the club from next season.

Burton will slot into the halves, but with Flanagan on the outer, his partner is unclear.

Jake Averillo has shown promising glimpses in the No,7 jumper, forcing Flanagan further back in the pecking order.