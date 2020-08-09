Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Lewis could face two weeks on the sidelines after being reported for two separate incidents in last night’s defeat to Melbourne.
Lewis copped a two-match ban for a careless high tackle on Cameron Munster, however, an early guilty plea would reduce the suspension to one match.
The second incident was a grade one tackle on Josh Addo-Carr which attracted a fine.
If Lewis unsuccessfully challenges his suspension, he will miss games against the Wests Tigers and the Warriors.
Lewis gets two weeks for a high shot.
Hall intentionally twists Lomax’s knee which was just a dog act and gets a grade 1 charge and is free to play next week.
Friend hits the Knights half back very late after a kick and it was a classic stiff arm across the throat in another dog act and only gets a grade 1 charge and is free to play next week.
What’s the difference?
The difference is 2 of them play for the Roosters and the other one doesn’t.
So much for V’Landys cleaning up the game and the judiciary. All he has achieved is whatever uncle Nick has wanted him to achieve.
Once again V’Landys is showing why he is another one of uncle Nicks puppets.