Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Lewis could face two weeks on the sidelines after being reported for two separate incidents in last night’s defeat to Melbourne.

Lewis copped a two-match ban for a careless high tackle on Cameron Munster, however, an early guilty plea would reduce the suspension to one match.

The second incident was a grade one tackle on Josh Addo-Carr which attracted a fine.

If Lewis unsuccessfully challenges his suspension, he will miss games against the Wests Tigers and the Warriors.