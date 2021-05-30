SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Bulldogs celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round 15 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium on June 30, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is understood to be on the radar of a circling rival.

The 25-year-old has played 37 games in the blue and white since defecting from Penrith midway through the 2019 season and has been used across the Bulldogs’ back-line since joining the club.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 22: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Bulldogs looks on before during the round 23 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

According to Triple M’s Brent Read, Watene-Zelezniak is of high interest to a keen rival and could find himself heading for the exit sooner than first thought.

“It’s been a funny old time for him, he hasn’t really found a home,” Read said on Triple M. 

“He went there as a fullback, hasn’t really worked out and rival clubs have expressed interest and Canterbury will have a decision to make there.”

Watene-Zelezniak remains contracted at Belmore until the end next season and won’t be able to discuss his future with other clubs until November.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has a bevy of outside-backs currently on his books for 2022, with recent recruits Corey Allan and Nick Cotric set to be joined by Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr and Panthers centre Brent Naden from next year.

Allan was brought to Belmore as a potential fullback for Barrett after playing behind Latrell Mitchell at South Sydney, while Addo-Carr has previously flagged his interest to feature in the No.1.

Melbourne Storm Training Session
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Addo-Carr looks to pass during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on September 29, 2020 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Canterbury currently have a total of 16 players unsigned past this season and are sure to face a mass exodus of their list given the underwhelming start to their 2021 campaign.