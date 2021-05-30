Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is understood to be on the radar of a circling rival.

The 25-year-old has played 37 games in the blue and white since defecting from Penrith midway through the 2019 season and has been used across the Bulldogs’ back-line since joining the club.

According to Triple M’s Brent Read, Watene-Zelezniak is of high interest to a keen rival and could find himself heading for the exit sooner than first thought.

“It’s been a funny old time for him, he hasn’t really found a home,” Read said on Triple M.

“He went there as a fullback, hasn’t really worked out and rival clubs have expressed interest and Canterbury will have a decision to make there.”

SEE ALSO: Brandon Smith makes call on future

Watene-Zelezniak remains contracted at Belmore until the end next season and won’t be able to discuss his future with other clubs until November.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has a bevy of outside-backs currently on his books for 2022, with recent recruits Corey Allan and Nick Cotric set to be joined by Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr and Panthers centre Brent Naden from next year.

Allan was brought to Belmore as a potential fullback for Barrett after playing behind Latrell Mitchell at South Sydney, while Addo-Carr has previously flagged his interest to feature in the No.1.

Canterbury currently have a total of 16 players unsigned past this season and are sure to face a mass exodus of their list given the underwhelming start to their 2021 campaign.