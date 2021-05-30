Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith has stated he will be remaining with the Storm in 2022, effectively turning down offers from several rival clubs for an early release.

The New Zealand international was given permission late last year to seek an early release out of his current deal, with Smith currently signed until the end of the 2022 season and battling with Origin-calibre playmaker Harry Grant for the starting No.9 duties in Victoria.

As many as five clubs are understood to have shown interest in the gun rake, with Gold Coast and Canterbury among the extensive list of keen potential suitors.

Those clubs that are in the race for Smith’s signature will have to delay their planning for a further 12 months, with the 24-year-old revealing he will be off the market for next year.

“I will be at the Melbourne Storm next year 100 per cent,” Smith said, per NRL.com.

“I can’t leave that contract and I’ve spoken to Frank (football boss Frank Ponissi) about it and my contract is solid for next year.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 26.9

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.7

LB Assists

“I will be here next year so that’s my future.

“If [any club is] going to make an enquiry it’s for 2023.”

While Smith may be off the table this season for circling rivals, gun fullback Nicho Hynes continues to gain interest across the league following a string of dominant performances in place of the injured Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Hynes is understood to be on the radar of the Dragons, Broncos and Raiders as he remains yet to recommit for 2022.

Speaking on Hynes, Smith said any club would be lucky to have the Storm speedster on their books given the impact he brings to a team on and off the field.

“What Nicho brings is a lot of good spirit. He is real good guy to have around the club, he is what you call a poster boy,” Smith said.

“The thing about Nicho is mental health is a big thing for him, it’s a big issue he has faced before and he is the first person if you’re struggling to go and have a conversation with because you know he’s been through it all.

“He is always willing to help out, regardless of football to have someone like that around the club is always good.

NICHO HYNES

Five-eighth Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 1.2

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 26.4

Kick Metres

“Not only as a footballer he is someone you want around as a friend

“Whether the Broncos get him or not he will be an asset to any club, he would be an asset to the world really. He is a good bloke.”

Both Smith and Hynes were on show in Round 12, with the pair both playing key roles in Thursday night’s 40-12 win over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.