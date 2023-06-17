Canterbury Bulldogs forward Luke Thompson is a high chance of missing the rest of the season and may have played his last game in Bulldogs colours.

Yet to play this season, Thompson revealed at the beginning of April that he would be back on the field within six weeks. However, he has yet to grace the field and could instead miss the entire season.

Thompson is currently out with a Lisfranc injury of the foot after a freak incident occurred at training. This came after he was only able to play 15 games in 2021 and 13 games last year.

"He's return to play this year looks highly unlikely at this stage," Phil Gould said via his Twitter.

Off-contract at the end of the season, there have been constant rumours that he will return back home to England. Although Gould shut down rumours of a potential move to Wigan Warriors, stating he will unlikely remain at Belmore.

The forward is being paid $800,000 per season, which is a large chunk of the Bulldogs' salary cap. Considering he has only played 28 games in three seasons, it is hard to see the Bulldogs re-signing him to a contract worth the same amount of money per season.

While Thompson said to News Corp two months ago that he would love to remain in the NRL, he has not spoken on whether or not he will continue to play in the blue and white.

“I want to stay in the NRL,” Thompson said.

“I feel like I have unfinished business here. My best footy is still ahead of me. I want to play in this competition and win a premiership. I've won two in Super League but I want one out here.”