Canterbury Bulldogs forward Ryan Sutton has reportedly suffered another injury setback and is set to spend at least two more months on the sidelines.

Signed to the Bulldogs last season from the Canberra Raiders on a reported price tag of $500,000 a season, Sutton has only managed 13 first-grade appearances with the club and struggled with injuries and inconsistencies.

On the comeback trail from a major knee injury, News Corp has revealed that he is set to be absent for an extra two months after sustaining a hip injury in training.

A significant blow to the Bulldogs, it is also a blow to Sutton's career.

Last year, the England 9s international was granted permission to leave the club and explore options elsewhere in the NRL or overseas, along with Raymond Faitala-Mariner, who is no longer with the club.

While he is under contract for another 12 months, it is understood that at the time, he held a meeting with club officials to discuss his future, which could have seen him return home to the Super League in England.

