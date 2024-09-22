Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has taken to social media to confirm the club is not entertaining the idea of signing more players for the time being.

The Bulldogs, despite signing a host of players over the last 24 months and already adding Tom Amone from the Leigh Leopards and Sitili Tupouniua from an unsigned position after he was let go by the Catalans Dragons mid-season, still have salary cap space and roster spots available.

But it now appears they will not be rushing to sign any other players, with Gould claiming on social media in response to a fan question that they are "just keeping our powder dry at the moment."

"Just keeping our powder dry at present … Quite happy with forward talent coming through our academy programs … Plus a few new ones in our top 30 roster already." Gould wrote.

The blue and white adding Taukeiaho for next year is seen as a major boost, with the club already having their best season in almost a decade this year by qualifying for the finals, where they came up short against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Of their squad from this year, only Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Zane Tetevano (released mid-season) and Harrison Edwards (moved to the North Queensland Cowboys mid-season) are currently on the move elsewhere.

Speculation has persisted heavily around the future of Josh Addo-Carr after an off-field issue, with the star off-contract at the end of next year, while speculation has also existed that Blake Wilson and Liam Knight could also be set for an exit, with the club reportedly in talks with backs Josiah Karapani and Enari Tuala as potential inclusions.