The Canterbury Bulldogs have finally confirmed the signing of second-rower Sitili Tupouniua from the start of the 2025 NRL season.

The forward was given permission by the Roosters to look for a new home earlier this year, and it was widely reported a deal between the forward and the Canterbury Bulldogs has been done for some time.

Details of his new contract for a move to Belmore have now been confirmed, with the Bulldogs locking in a long-term, four-year deal.

That will see him move to the Bulldogs from the start of 2025 through until at least the end of 2028, when he will be approaching the end of his career.

The deal is exactly what the forward was chasing, with it providing a sense of security through to what could be the end of his career in the top flight of Australian rugby league.

The blue and white, who have been on a recruitment run over the last 12 months, have made no secret of their desire to add more forwards to the club, and Tupouniua fits the bill for what they need.

A powerful edge forward, Tupouniua has played 96 NRL games for the Sydney Roosters dating back to his NRL debut, impressing regularly for Trent Robinson's side.

Salary cap pressure, as well as the rise of youngsters such as Siua Wong and Naufahu Whyte however, facilitated that the Roosters didn't have room for Tupouniua, who is also a Tongan prepresentative, moving forward.

Tupouniua said he was thankful for his time at the Roosters.

“The Roosters and the people at the Club will always be my family. I'm so thankful for all the opportunities I have had, and for the lifelong friendships I have made,” Tupouniua said in a club statement confirming his exit.

“I'm keen to keep giving my all, playing my role and doing the best I can for the Roosters for the rest of this year."