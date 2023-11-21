The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly considering a positional switch for marquee star Matt Burton heading into the 2024 season.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the club's coaching staff are considering moving Matt Burton from the five-eighth position back to the centres.

This could see him use his running ability more often, a factor that many critics believe is his best, but it would reduce his kicking duties.

Despite featuring in a Grand Final for the Penrith Panthers in the centres, Burton has yet to feature outside of the halves since joining Belmore at the beginning of the 2022 season.

A move to the centres wouldn't be unknown territory for Burton, as he played 20 of his 32 games in the position while at Penrith and even managed to score in the 2021 Grand Final against the Rabbitohs.

Burton's reported move back to the centres coincides with Toby Sexton, Drew Hutchison, Kurt Mann, Jaeman Salmon and Blake Taaffe all available to play in the halves - the latter four signing with the team for next season.

Another player that could feature in the halves is youngster Karl Oloapu.

The teenage sensation was brought into the club on a massive deal to be the future of the halves, but his playing career remains uncertain due to undergoing career-saving surgery on his spine.

The Canterbury Bulldogs also have dual-code superstar Mitchell Woods and former Wests Tigers and rugby union star Alex Conti coming through the ranks.

“His kicking game is the other part of the conversation. How do you get that involved when playing centre but that is something the coach will work out,” Michael Hagan told News Corp on Burton.

“I like Matt's temperament. He is skilful and smart – he will do a good job wherever they play him.”