In what may be a significant hint toward the direction Cameron Ciraldo is going for his halves this season, the Canterbury Bulldogs have announced their team for the NSW Cup trial match against the Newtown Jets.

Taking place on Saturday, a day after their final pre-season match against the Cronulla Sharks, Toby Sexton has been named in the halves instead of recruit Drew Hutchison, per Phil Gould.

Other team news will see Hayze Perham move into the centres, allowing Joash Papalii to remain at the back of the field, while Liam Knight, Kitione Kautoga and Harrison Edwards will be aiming for good performance to make an impression on Ciraldo and the club's coaching staff.

While Newtown Jets are yet to name their team for the trial match, Zero Tackle understands that the team will be a mixture of Newtown Jets players and players from the Cronulla Sharks Jersey Flegg squad.

Canterbury Bulldogs NSW Cup Team

1. Joash Papalii

2. Jeral Skelton

3. Hayze Perham

4. Reece Hoffman

5. Jordan Samrani

6. Bailey Biondi-Odo

7. Toby Sexton

8. Jack Todd

9. Bailey Hayward

10. Liam Knight

11. Kitione Kautoga

12. Harry Hayes

13. Harrison Edwards

Interchange

14. Khaled Rajeb

15. Kipoi Hopoi

16. Joseph O'Neill

17. Lachlan Vale

Reserves

18. Trent Peterson

19. Cody Fuz

