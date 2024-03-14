Canterbury Bulldogs star winger Josh Addo-Carr has officially been ruled out of the club's Round 2 clash against the Cronulla Sharks despite previously asking to play.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo confirmed on Thursday morning after the club's captain's run that the winger would not be lining up with his teammates for the game.

Cameron Ciraldo has officially ruled Josh Addo-Carr out of Friday’s game — Martin Gabor (@MartinJGabor) March 13, 2024

Given he was only named as a reserve in the squad, it means the Bulldogs will go into the clash - set to kick-off at 6pm (AEDT) on Friday in the Shire - as per program with Blake Wilson and Connor Tracey on the wings.

Addo-Carr was cleared of a major injury during the week that could have seen him miss up to two months, with the Bulldogs instead expecting him to be available again anywhere between Round 3 and 5.

Despite that, director of football Phil Gould surprised by suggesting the star winger Josh Addo-Carr may be a late inclusion in the club's Friday night clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

"The coach said yesterday that he's asked to play and he still thinks he is a chance of playing," Gould revealed on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

"I think they picked the team with the thought he was gonna be out, but they've chucked him on the bench just in case.

"I would think it's unlikely and it would be in his best interests to have a week off, just to get it to 100 per cent, but he's a bit like that, the Foxx.

"He's rung the coach and said 'no I'm still keen to go around'. It's a short week - they will probably sort it out."

If he did make a surprise return, it wouldn't have been the first time the speedy winger has returned ahead of schedule. Last year, he made a miraculous return from a syndesmosis injury, coming back into the team three-weeks ahead of schedule.

"'Foxx' is always in good spirits and obviously he's going to try his best to get out there on the weekend," teammate Jacob Kiraz said at a press-conference on Wednesday.

"He did it last year ... shocked everyone when he came back after four or five weeks, and I know he's going to put himself in the best position to play."