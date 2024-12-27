The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season as they prepare to undergo their second block of pre-season training after the Christmas break.
In an announcement on Monday by club chairman Adam Driussi, the Bulldogs have confirmed that Harry Hayes and Jack Todd have been promoted to the Top 30 roster for next season alongside Bailey Hayward and teenage sensation Mitchell Woods.
Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of ten players: Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Hayze Perham (Brisbane Broncos), Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Josh Addo-Carr, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels) Poasa Faamausili (retired), Eli Clark and Liam Knight.
The grandson of former Bulldog and Great Britain international Merv Hicks - a member of the 1967 Grand Final team that lost to the Rabbitohs - Hayes has had a remarkable 12 months that saw him make his NRL debut, win the Terry Lamb Medal for the club's best NSW Cup player and earn a new deal.
On the other hand, Jack Todd will be looking to make his NRL first-grade debut next season after his 2024 season was marred by injury. Despite this, he featured in 11 NSW Cup matches and has been in the club's system since 2019.
The club has also confirmed its development list, which consists of six players and includes Australian Schoolboy Logan Spinks, U19s NSW Blues forward Fanafou Seve and winger Jonathan Sua.
Bulldogs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Connor Tracey
2. Marcelo Montoya
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Bronson Xerri
5. Jacob Kiraz
6. Matt Burton
7. Toby Sexton
8. Max King
9. Reed Mahoney
10. Samuel Hughes
11. Viliame Kikau
12. Jacob Preston
13. Kurt Mann
Interchange
14. Bailey Hayward
15. Tom Amone
16. Sitili Tupouniua
17. Josh Curran
Rest of squad
18. Karl Oloapu
19. Jack Todd
20. Ryan Sutton
21. Blake Taaffe
22. Jake Turpin
23. Blake Wilson
24. Mitchell Woods
25. Daniel Suluka-Fifita
26. Jaeman Salmon
27. Harry Hayes
28. Drew Hutchison
29. Kurtis Morrin
30. Enari Tuala
2025 development list
1. Logan Spinks
2. Fanafou Seve
3. Lipoi Hopoi
4. Sosaia Alatini
5. Joseph O'Neill
6. Jonathan Sua
