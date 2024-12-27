The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season as they prepare to undergo their second block of pre-season training after the Christmas break.

In an announcement on Monday by club chairman Adam Driussi, the Bulldogs have confirmed that Harry Hayes and Jack Todd have been promoted to the Top 30 roster for next season alongside Bailey Hayward and teenage sensation Mitchell Woods.

Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of ten players: Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Hayze Perham (Brisbane Broncos), Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Josh Addo-Carr, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels) Poasa Faamausili (retired), Eli Clark and Liam Knight.

The grandson of former Bulldog and Great Britain international Merv Hicks - a member of the 1967 Grand Final team that lost to the Rabbitohs - Hayes has had a remarkable 12 months that saw him make his NRL debut, win the Terry Lamb Medal for the club's best NSW Cup player and earn a new deal.

RELATED >> From setbacks to stardom: Harry Hayes' remarkable rise with the Bulldogs

On the other hand, Jack Todd will be looking to make his NRL first-grade debut next season after his 2024 season was marred by injury. Despite this, he featured in 11 NSW Cup matches and has been in the club's system since 2019.

The club has also confirmed its development list, which consists of six players and includes Australian Schoolboy Logan Spinks, U19s NSW Blues forward Fanafou Seve and winger Jonathan Sua.

Bulldogs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Toby Sexton

8. Max King

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Samuel Hughes

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Bailey Hayward

15. Tom Amone

16. Sitili Tupouniua

17. Josh Curran

Rest of squad

18. Karl Oloapu

19. Jack Todd

20. Ryan Sutton

21. Blake Taaffe

22. Jake Turpin

23. Blake Wilson

24. Mitchell Woods

25. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

26. Jaeman Salmon

27. Harry Hayes

28. Drew Hutchison

29. Kurtis Morrin

30. Enari Tuala

2025 development list

1. Logan Spinks

2. Fanafou Seve

3. Lipoi Hopoi

4. Sosaia Alatini

5. Joseph O'Neill

6. Jonathan Sua

Do you have a story for Zero Tackle? Message 0426 390 675 or email ethan.lee.chalk@zerodigital.com.au