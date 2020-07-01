Star recruit Luke Thompson will make the final call on whether he makes his debut for Canterbury this weekend, according to coach Dean Pay.

The Englishman was signed by the Bulldogs on a three-year deal in February and arrived at the club on Tuesday morning where he did his first tour.

Pay said if Thompson deems himself right to go, he’ll play.

“If he feels like he’s ready to play, he’ll play,” Pay told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s a bit unsure because it’s only his first day, and we’ll see how he goes the next couple of days and have a better idea. He’s been around long enough and knows [his body].

“He hasn’t done contact in a while. He’s obviously looked after himself. I know what he brings and what he can do, but there won’t be any pressure on him. We just want him to come here and be himself.”

The Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday night at 6.30 (AEST).