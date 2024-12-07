Wests Tigers star fullback Jahream Bula may reportedly be about to link up with player agent Isaac Moses in what will be likely viewed as a major off-field blow for the joint venture.

Moses and the Tigers - as with a number of clubs around the competition - do not see eye to eye.

The Sydney Morning Herald, however, is reporting that Bula, who has broken out as a fullback at NRL level in recent times, could be the next star to join the agent's stable.

Bula recently left his manager, Liam Ayoub, after he picked up a role in the Canterbury Bulldogs' recruitment market.

Already an international representative for Fiji, Bula is off-contract at the end of 2026 but has a mutual option for 2027 worth a reported $900,000, and if the Tigers decide against that, Bula could take a player option at $800,000 per Sydney Morning Herald's report.

But Bula doesn't have to take either option, and he may not if Moses decides he wants to renegotiate with the club and earn the fees associated with doing so.

That could ultimately mean he ends up on the free agency market from November 1 next year, and if that happens, there will be plenty of clubs who come knocking for the young talent's services.

The Tigers will understandably be desperate to retain Bula. They have plenty of youngsters at the club who they want to build their charge back to relevance around, but Bula is near the top of the list.

2027 is roughly however when James Tedesco will hang up the boots at the Sydney Roosters, and there could well be a play from the tri-colours to go after a player like Bula.

That said, the Tigers will be keen to retain Bula long-term on either his options or a new deal, prior to November 1 next year.

More immediately pressing though, when it comes to young guns at Concord, are the futures of Lachlan Galvin (off-contract at the end of 2026) and Latu Fainu (off-contract at the end of 2027), while it has also been revealed Jarome Luai has player options in his deal from the start of 2027.