Sydney Roosters great Bryan Fletcher has named his best ever line-up for the club on Fox Sports.

Fletcher named a strong forward pack including the likes of Arthur Beetson, Ron Coote and somewhat contentiously Craig Salvatori. Beetson got the nod as skipper.

“Some might think (Craig) Salvatori is a strange selection but ‘Salvo’ during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s when the Roosters weren’t very good he was doing everything, he was kicking for touch, scoring tries and playing front row.” Fletcher told Fox Sports.

Hooker Jake Friend also features in the forward pack as one of three current Roosters in the side, with James Tedesco named at fullback and Boyd Cordner on the bench.

“I just had to have him in there, he’s won three premierships and I have a soft spot for Jake,” he said.

“In 2008 when ‘Freddy’ was there I was helping out the Under 20s and ‘Friendy’ was a 16-year-old playing under 20s and got to know him.

“He’s just been Mr. Consistent and I know all the players love playing with him.”

Fletcher excluded himself from the side, declaring: “No room for me, I might make the third-string side,” and went with Trent Robinson as coach.

His biggest snubs were Bill Mullins, Sonny Bill Williams, John Peard and Elwyn Waters.

Fletcher’s all-time Roosters side

1. James Tedesco

2. Anthony Minichiello

3. Mark Harris

4. Dally Messenger

5. Matt Sing

6. Brad Fittler

7. Kevin Hastings

8. Craig Salvatori

9. Jake Friend

10. Arthur Beetson (c)

11. Craig Fitzgibbon

12. Ron Coote

13. Luke Ricketson

Bench

14. Adrian Morley

15. Dave Brown

16. Hugh McGahan

17. Boyd Cordner

Coach: Trent Robinson