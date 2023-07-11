Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has accepted his seven-game ban and fine from the NRL, with the club confirming that and a list of other club-driven sanctions this morning.

Original reports suggested the club were weighing up whether to add sanctions to Brown by both way of education and fines.

They have done both.

The Eels confirmed on Tuesday morning that Brown would be up for an extra $20,000, which will go straight to charity, while he also must complete a number of education and training procedures.

"Taking into account the sanctions by the NRL, the Club has also imposed a $20,000 fine, with proceeds to be provided to a charity agreed between the Club and Dylan," the club wrote in a statement.

In addition to the above sanctions, the NRL and Club have agreed on a Capability Plan to ensure that Dylan learns and grows from this experience, including:

Undertaking a comprehensive alcohol management plan designed by appropriate experts

Presentation of learnings to the Club's Elite Pathways players

Immediate and ongoing professional counselling and support

Re-engagement initiatives with Club stakeholders

This comes after Brown pled guilty in a Sydney court last week to two counts of sexual touching.

Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said Brown had taken responsibility for his actions and accepted all sanctions.

“Dylan has displayed genuine remorse for his actions towards the victim, and the impact on his family, his network, the Club and the game. He has a strong awareness of the severity of what has occurred and is extremely disappointed in his actions," Sarantinos said.

“The sanctions and initiatives that the NRL and the Club have taken not only reflect the seriousness of what took place but also reflects the importance our Club places on its values, whilst also ensuring that we provide the support to help Dylan become a better person moving forward.”

Brown is set to return in Round 23 for the Eels against the St George Illawarra Dragons after already serving three games on the sideline under the no-fault stand-down while his matter was in court when the NRL originally handed down their sanctions.