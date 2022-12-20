Josh and Scott Drinkwater hold grand plans to fire Germany into the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

The Drinkwater brothers - who play for the Warrington Wolves and North Queensland Cowboys respectively - have both committed to attempt to help the German charge to qualify for a maiden Rugby League World Cup.

The duo qualify for the nation through their grandfather, and it's difficult to suggest that should they turn out - with Scott at fullback and Josh in the halves - that they wouldn't be far and away above many of the other sides in the European qualifiers for the tournament, which will be held in France.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, Josh said the brothers have spoken about playing for Germany.

“Me and my younger brother Scott have spoken to the people that run Germany Rugby League,” Josh told the publication.

“If it's possible, we said we'd play at the end of next year in the World Cup qualifiers and see what we can do there.

“It's something me and my brother have spoken about and we're happy to help out at the end of the season if we come through alright.

“It's pretty exciting. We have never played together before, so we thought it will probably be our only chance to play with each other and to do it for Germany.

“My mum's dad is full German. He came across to Australia I think when he was 18 during the war. He was a builder, so he got to come across to Sydney and stayed forever.

“There's a few players over here. If there's any other German players reading this, get in touch and we'll build a team and qualify for France in 2025 and see how we'll go!”

The most recently completed World Cup in England saw Jamaica and Greece make their tournament debuts.

The 2025 tournament will again feature 16 teams, with nine teams already locked in - the eight who made the quarter-finals in England, being Australia, Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, England and Lebanon, as well as hosts France.

That leaves seven spots still to be decided, with four to come from Europe between Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as other hopefuls the Czech Republic, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, Spain, Turkey and the Ukraine.

Germany's road to qualify will kick-off in October of 2023, needing to finish first in a group featuring the Czech Republic and Netherlands.

If they complete that task, then they would take on the third and fourth ranked teams from the European A Championship outside of France and England, as well as the winner of Group A in the same tournament, featuring Greece, Noway and the Ukraine, for a right to play at the World Cup.