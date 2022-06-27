Despite innuendo whipping through rugby league circles last week claiming that embattled half Luke Brooks had been dropped from the Tigers' lineup to face the Warriors at Mount Smart, it now appears likely that the 27-year-old is set to retain his role in the middle of the park.

The fresh claims come as industry reports have Wests' interim coach Brett Kimmorley firming to take the position on a full-time basis in the wake of Cameron Ciraldo's rejection.

Though Kimmorley will still require an uptick in on-field performance and his blueprint to be ticked off by powerbrokers, The Sydney Morning Herald has stated that 307-game journeyman is leading the likes of Kristian Woolf, Shane Flanagan and John Morris in the race for the seat in 'Tiger Town'.

Ahead of his opening game in the role, a 30-4 loss to Manly on June 12, Kimmorley publically claimed that held a strong desire to lead the Tigers from 2023 and beyond.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be the Wests Tigers NRL head coach. It's something that has been a goal of mine, or a dream, since I played," Kimmorley told Fox League prior to kick-off in Campbelltown.

"I love this game and what the next 12 weeks throw up at me, I'm not too sure. As I get into the role more, I'll know and learn more and more about the role.

"We've got some great people in our organisation that have been been very, very helpful in the last five days, so what am I looking to get out of it? Hopefully a career, Corey. Hopefully something I want to do forever.

"I've enjoyed the first four to five days and I'd love to do this forever, but it will also depend on what happens on the field and what happens with us around the organisation."

Embed from Getty Images

While Wests have failed to taste victory within the past month, Kimmorley's task of squeezing results from his current roster, whilst also breeding and blooding youth, remains an outwardly mammoth task.

Yet, with fellow interim coach Mick Potter beginning to reap rather than sow at Belmore, the map for success as a stand-in is currently visible.

In spite of the fact that Brooks has firmed to partner Jackson Hastings in the halves against the Warriors in their own backyard, the Tigers' public plans for development are said to spike again on Sunday, with reports that a rookie is set to make the flight east for a first-grade debut.

The Tigers' present and future are set to walk side-by-side onto the turf at the Penrose venue at 2:00pm (AEST) this Sunday afternoon before a capacity crowd of more than 26,500 patrons.

The upcoming clash will be the Warriors' first at their long-term home in 1039 days, with their most recent between their faithful fans coming on August 30, 2019, when they were scuppered 31-10 by Souths.