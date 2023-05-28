Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks is said to be left in a holding pattern over his future at Concord amid interest in Sea Eagle Josh Schuster.

Brooks' lucrative long-term deal comes to an at the cessation of this season, with the much-maligned playmaker set to weigh up his future for 2024 and beyond with a new deal.

The 28-year-old has often been linked with a potential move away from the Tigers, however his next deal could very well see the New South Welshman remain at the venture club as Tim Sheens looks to settle his squad for the coming years.

One aspect of those plans could rely on Manly's Schuster, who has emerged as a potential target for the Tigers to fill a role in Sheens' halves duo.

Set to gain interest from a multitude of clubs, Schuster's management was reported to be in discussions with some of the Tigers' top brass in chairman Lee Hagipantelis and chief executive Justin Pascoe last week.

The Tigers' interest in Schuster is understood to see the club delay any move on Brooks' future, according to News Corp, with the 16th-placed side to await a verdict from Schuster.

Both Brooks and Schuster could co-exist at the Tigers given the latter's ability to play several roles, however it has been reported the club is unlikely to have both on their list on lucrative money.

Schuster is expected to earn in the vicinity of $800,000 per season, while Brooks is likely to take a significant pay cut in his next deal after earning close to seven figures per year in his five-year deal.

Any interest in Schuster is expected to be met with plenty of pushback from Manly, who are keen to extend the Samoan international for the long term.