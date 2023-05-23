High-ranking members of the Wests Tigers have reportedly been spotted dining with player agent Mario Tartak last week.

The Daily Telegraph's journalist Phil Rothfield has reported that last week Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis, CEO Justin Pascoe and recruitment boss Scott Fulton were with player agent Mario Tartak at Italian restaurant Totti's Rozelle.

Tartak is the founder and managing director of Crown Sports Management.

According to their website, Crown Sports looks after several NRL players, including the likes of off-contract players Josh Schuster (Sea Eagles), Luke Thompson (Bulldogs), and Terrell Kalo Kalo (Rabbitohs).

Although no information has circulated from their meeting together, it is highly probable they were talking about potential recruits for the future. The main one is a client of Tartak- Josh Schuster.

Schuster has had an up-and-down start to the season but produced a wonderful performance on Sunday against the Raiders.

After playing the full 80 minutes, Schuster ended the game with three try assists, 12 tackles, and 51 running metres off five carries.

There have previously been reports that the Sea Eagles have held top-level talks with the Tigers regarding Schuster's contract situation.

One of the main reasons is due to his close relationship with Tigers recruitment manager Scott Fulton, who just joined the club.