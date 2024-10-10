Lachlan Galvin has had an impressive debut season in the NRL, and his 2024 campaign is not over yet.

Recently announced as part of the Prime Minister's XIII, Galvin is set to make his debut for the green and gold this Sunday.

“It hasn't sunk in yet to be representing Australia after just my first year in the NRL,” Galvin told Fox Sports.

Making his debut for the West Tigers in Round 1, Galvin has since appeared in 21 matches for the club and was named the Rugby League Players' Association Rookie of the Year.

At just 19 years old, he has stepped up to take over the halfback position following Luke Brooks' departure, shining brightly amidst the Tigers' struggles.

Brooks, who is also part of the PM's XIII squad, is excited to play alongside the young talent. This will mark his first representative game in nine years after featuring in the NRL All-Stars.

Despite the Tigers' ongoing challenges as three-time wooden spooners, Galvin's talent gave the fans a glimmer of hope for the future.

He will now team up with Tigers veteran Brooks, who had limited interaction with Galvin before they began training together last Wednesday.

“Playing alongside Lachie, I actually don't know him too well. I didn't meet him when I was at the Tigers, but I did meet him (last Wednesday),” Brooks said to Fox Sports.

“I don't think he played 20s so we didn't have anything to do with each other.

“It's tough to be in your rookie year in that sort of situation, but he really stood out in that side and I thought he was great. He's an attacking weapon.

“He's always looking to create something, so for him to be able to do that at such a young age is pretty special.”

Brooks has come off a strong season since joining the Manly Sea Eagles, with the pressure to lead the team alleviated, allowing him to focus simply on playing footy.

His standout performance this year has earned him an opportunity to represent his country, an accomplishment he hasn't achieved since 2015.

“When you get the opportunity to put that jersey on, you take it with both hands. It's something I didn't think would happen but it's here now so I'm happy to do it," he added.

“It's exciting. I haven't been over there (PNG) but I've heard it's a crazy experience so I'm looking forward to that.”

Luke Brooks and Lachlan Galvin are set to represent Australia's PM's XIII against PNG PM's XIII this Sunday at 4:05pm ADST.