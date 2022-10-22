Bronson Xerri is finally set to return to the playing field in the coming weeks, after receiving a blessing from Australian OzTag.

The disgraced former Sharks hasn't played since the 2019 finals series, testing positive to a banned growth hormone midway through the 2020 season, however his ban was backdated to end of the previous year.

Despite not being able to return to the NRL until November 1st this season, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Xerri has been given a blessing to join Damien Cook and Kyle Flanagan in a Cronulla OzTag league.

While it's a far cry from the NRL, it is a massive step forward for Xerri, who'll play a team sport for the first time in around three years.

Former NRL referee and current OzTag official Bill Harrigan says there's nothing preventing the banned centre from taking the field.

“We're not affiliated with the Australian Sports Commission or the NRL,” Harrigan told The Sunday Telegraph.

“We don't have a drug policy because we're a recreational sport.

“You're not getting paid and you're not chasing gold medals.

“We don't hold a grudge. I don't see why we would enforce a suspension from another sport.”

Xerri is starting to regain his fitness as he prepares to put himself in the shop window, and chase an NRL contract ahead of the 2024 NRL season.