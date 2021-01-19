Broncos rising star Kotoni Staggs is set to assess his options for the future in the open NRL market, with the 22-year-old likely to cost rival clubs more than $700,00-per-season, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Despite being ruled out for the first half of the 2021 season with an ACL injury, Staggs is sure to gain plenty of interest from rival clubs as of next week.

Newly-appointed Brisbane coach Kevin Walters said Staggs is a focal point in his plans moving forward.

“Kotoni was probably the Broncos best player last season and we certainly see him as being a crucial part of our future plans at Brisbane,” he said.

“We understand players may want to test their value on the market but we’re also very confident with what the Broncos can offer as a club.”

Staggs’ manager Isaac Moses is believed to have contacted NRL clubs to register their interest in the young gun, with clubs able to meet with the Broncos star over a Zoom meeting.

Staggs has played 47 games for the Broncos since making his debut in 2018, scoring 23 tries – 10 of which coming from his 14 matches in 2020.