Brisbane Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo has confirmed he has been in contact with Billy Slater, while coach Kevin Walters has given the youngster a glowing endorsement to make his State of Origin debut.

Cobbo has been touted as a bolter to be selected in the Queensland side for the opening game of this year's series against the New South Wales Blues on June 8, although will come up against stiff competition for a spot in the outside backs.

With Kalyn Ponga fit and all but being promised the number one jersey, it leaves the four backline spots to be worked out between the likes of Dane Gagai, Xavier Coates, Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Kyle Fledt, potentially Kurt Capewell (although he may play off the bench), teammate Corey Oates and Cobbo himself.

Cobbo scored a hat-trick during the Magic Round beatdown of the Sea Eagles, which the Broncos won 38 points to nil. His 203 metres saw him light up the Manly defence time and time again, and followed an impressive run of form which has seen him score seven tries in ten games this year.

Speaking after the game, Cobbo said Slater had simple advice for him.

"He just said keep doing what I'm doing," Cobbo said.

"One day ... if that time comes, I'll be ready for that.

"I grew up watching GI (Greg Inglis) play. He was my favourite, I just loved everything he did on the field. He's my idol."

Kevin Walters, meanwhile, gave his backing for the young star to debut when speaking at the post-match press conference.

"I think so. I think the bigger the occasion, the more he steps up," Walters said.

"He needs to keep his feet on the ground and all those things will come."

Billy Slater will pick his team for Origin 1 at the conclusion of Round 12, with the Broncos to take on the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans in the next fortnight before selection.