Brisbane Broncos veteran Darius Boyd has quit the club’s leadership group due to a clash with coach Anthony Seibold.

According to the Courier Mail, Boyd resigned from the leadership group two weeks ago and the relationship between the fullback and Seibold is at an all-time low after Boyd took a sly swipe at his coach during the week for moving him back to his preferred position at fullback.

The leadership group of Alex Glenn, Matt Lodge, Ben Te’o, and Tevita Pangai Jr now have “mentoring sessions” with Darren Lockyer.

There is also a second group of young leaders which consists of Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas, and Brodie Croft.

NRL great Cooper Cronk was left bemused by the situation.

“I just don’t know where this has come from,” Cronk told Fox League.

“Darius was the captain of that football club, the most senior player, the biggest representative name on that list.

“For him to remove himself with seven rounds left, I can’t wrap my head around that.”