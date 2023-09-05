NRL veteran Kurt Capewell has commented on his future, declaring that his desire is to remain with Brisbane for the remainder of his career.

Although he is free to negotiate with rival clubs on November 1 due to being off-contract in 2024, Capewell has no intentions of going anywhere and will put talks of a contract extension on hold, per the Herald.

The 2021 Penrith Panthers premiership winner is only one of two players that have Grand Final experience in the squad, along with Adam Reynolds. Debuting for the Sharks in 2016, he is mostly remembered for his time with the Panthers between 2020-2021, in which he would earn honours for Queensland in the Origin arena.

“They are a great squad. What drew me here was the chance to be part of something special, which was getting the Broncos back to where they should be and that's on top,” Capewell said via the Herald.

“We're not there yet, it's something we're going to continue to work towards, and hopefully, we can start that this weekend.

“Obviously, growing up in Queensland you'd love to stay here and play for the Broncos your whole career. I'm back at the Broncos now, and I want to get the job done for the Broncos, and I'd love to finish up here.

“Hopefully I can extend, but I'm not too worried about that, though. I'm just focused on footy and trying to win a trophy. I'd love to finish my career here at the Broncos.”