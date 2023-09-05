NRL veteran Kurt Capewell has commented on his future, declaring that his desire is to remain with Brisbane for the remainder of his career.
Although he is free to negotiate with rival clubs on November 1 due to being off-contract in 2024, Capewell has no intentions of going anywhere and will put talks of a contract extension on hold, per the Herald.
The 2021 Penrith Panthers premiership winner is only one of two players that have Grand Final experience in the squad, along with Adam Reynolds. Debuting for the Sharks in 2016, he is mostly remembered for his time with the Panthers between 2020-2021, in which he would earn honours for Queensland in the Origin arena.
“They are a great squad. What drew me here was the chance to be part of something special, which was getting the Broncos back to where they should be and that's on top,” Capewell said via the Herald.
“We're not there yet, it's something we're going to continue to work towards, and hopefully, we can start that this weekend.
“Obviously, growing up in Queensland you'd love to stay here and play for the Broncos your whole career. I'm back at the Broncos now, and I want to get the job done for the Broncos, and I'd love to finish up here.
“Hopefully I can extend, but I'm not too worried about that, though. I'm just focused on footy and trying to win a trophy. I'd love to finish my career here at the Broncos.”
Coming up against the Melbourne Storm this weekend, Kevin Walters is set to make a surprising selection call regarding another veteran in Corey Oates.
The 28-year-old is set to be replaced by Jesse Arthars, who was seen training on the left-hand side of the field this week at the club's training session. It is understood by News Corp that Walters and the Broncos have concerns regarding the form and confidence levels of Oates.
In other team news, Keenan Palasia is set to join Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura and Kobe Hetherington on the interchange bench, which will move Martin Taupau and Corey Jensen to the reserves.
“Both of those blokes have played tremendous footy all year, and no matter who ends up playing on the weekend, they'll both do the job,” Capewell said.
“They're tremendous footballers in their own right, and whoever gets the opportunity there should be grateful for it.
“I see a great bond off the field [in the squad], superstar talent and the work ethic to be the best that they can be. It's been a real driving force of our team this year, continuously getting better week in week out.
“That's what it takes to win a comp and I think we can.”