The Brisbane Broncos have given utility Jack Bird permission to talk to rival clubs in a bid to free up cash to re-sign David Fifita, reports The Courier Mail.

Bird has played just 17 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons due to ongoing injuries and is free to depart immediately.

Brisbane have reportedly fielded interest from his former club Cronulla, Canterbury and St George Illawarra.

Bird, who is earning just under $1 million a year, is contracted at the Broncos until the end of this year but has a player option for 2021.

Brisbane are reportedly willing to pay close to $400,000 in a transfer deal, which would still free up over $500,000 in their salary cap.

“They are looking to free up funds in the cap and they are prepared to subsidise a transfer to either the Bulldogs, Dragons or Sharks for Jack Bird and that will free up about $500,000 in the cap to try and keep David Fifita,” The Courier Mail’s Pete Badel said on NRL 360.

“So it’s another play by the Broncos, they’re trying to free up funds, they think they can keep Fifita.”