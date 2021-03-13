The Broncos have been handed a horrid start to their 2021 NRL campaign after trio Xavier Coates, Matt Lodge and John Asiata all had their nights ended early due to injury.

The filling casualty ward added insult to Brisbane’s 16-24 defeat to Parramatta on Friday night, with Kevin Walters’ side stumbling in the final 40 to start the year 0-1.

Coates had the Broncos flying early after scoring two tries in the opening half, with his second dive looking to cause serious neck pain.

The Origin winger was unable to return to the field and was soon taken to hospital for further diagnosis.

Asiata also looked to have suffered neck issues, with the Broncos recruit required to be stretchered off the field late into the match following a collision with Eel Keegan Hipgrave.

John Asiata has been wearing a Brent Tate style neck guard at training because of persistent problems with "burners" in his neck/shoulder. Not good. #NRLbroncoseels — Travis Meyn (@travismeyn) March 12, 2021

After looking in great discomfort, Asiata was also hospitalised, making him the third injury of the match following Lodge’s hamstring complaint early into the night’s proceedings.

Asiata’s manager Chris Orr revealed to WWOS that the big-bodied forward has avoided suffering any serious damage.

“It didn’t look good but thankfully he is okay,” he said.

“It was just a bad burner and there is no structural damage.”

Thanks to Coates and co, the Broncos were placed with a healthy lead at the intermission, only to give up 24 unanswered points in the second half.

With Walters strapped for substitutes, Reece Mahoney, Clint Gutherson and Blake Ferguson led a late charge to give the Eels a perfect start to the season.