The Brisbane Broncos are set to welcome back two key spine players for Round 12, while another star has reportedly been cleared to play.

A late withdrawal from Magic Round last weekend, fullback Reece Walsh is set to make his return to the team for this weekend, which will likely see Selwyn Cobbo move back to the centres while debutant Josiah Karapani will drop out of the team.

Walsh spent last week on the sidelines due to knee soreness but is on track to face inner-state rivals Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon.

“Reece was out there running around so he looks good,” centre Kotoni Staggs said via News Corp.

“Hopefully he is back on the paddock this week and we'll see how he goes.”

According to the publication, hooker Billy Walters will make his comeback into the team after sustaining a wrist injury which will push Tyson Smoothy to the interchange bench and Blake Mozer to the reserves.

While he played against the Manly Sea Eagles during Magic Round, front-rower Payne Haas sustained a foot injury but is set to be cleared for this week's match.

“He's the Incredible Hulk, hey,” Staggs added.

“I didn't see him go off (against Manly) but I saw the replay and thought he was gone for the game, then I looked back up and he was on the field.

“He has recovered pretty well.”