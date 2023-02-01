The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly re-signed young gun dummy half Cory Paix until the end of the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old, who has turned himself into a number nine over the last 12 months following a start to his career where he was attempting to work out his best position, played plenty of first-grade football last season.

After just 4 games in 2021, he played 12 games in 2022, forming the number nine rotation with Billy Walters for much of the season, although it was Walters who started everytime the pair split duties.

Although Brisbane collapsed out of the finals with a horrid losing streak to end the season following a suspension to Patrick Carrigan for a devastating hip drop tackle on Jackson Hastings, Paix was one of the bright spots for the Red Hill-based operation, winning 9 of the 12 games he played.

Already on contract for 2023, AAP are reporting the deal is done for a two-year extension which will see Paix stay at the club until the end of 2025.

Paix and Walters are now both locked in beyond the end of this season, with Walters re-signing until the end of 2024 during last season.

But the duo will have a fight on their hands to keep the number nine rotation, with young gun Blake Mozer, who is still eligible for under-19s football, heavily tipped for a debut this season.

Paix was the Queensland under-18 hooker in 2018, playing alongside the likes of Xavier Coates, Tanah Boyd, Thomas Dearden, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, David Fifita and Thomas Gilbert, while the New South Wales team of that year featured Jason Saab, Bradman Best, Spencer Leniu and Stefano Utoikamanu.

The Broncos are yet to formerly confirm Paix's re-signing.