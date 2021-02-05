Brisbane Broncos teen sensation is being courted by the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans, reports Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

It is believed that the Bulldogs are the frontrunners to acquire the backrower’s services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Piakura had nine NRL clubs chasing his signature last year but has now reportedly narrowed his options down to three clubs – the Broncos, Bulldogs and Titans, with Gold Coast only considered an outside chance.

The teenager is currently in the Broncos system and has been offered a $500,000 two-year deal at Red Hill from next year.

David Fifta’s move to the Titans could affect his decision with a starting spot in the Broncos back row opening up.

He will travel to Sydney this weekend to tour Canterbury’s facilities and meet with coach Trent Barrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian schoolboy is considered a future Queensland State of Origin star after he ran almost 100m in the backrow and made 25 tackles for Queensland in a 34-12 win over NSW under-18s in 2019.