Brisbane will be nervously awaiting scan results for star Corey Oates, who could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after potentially fracturing his left hand at training, per The Courier Mail.

Oates was sidelined at training to end last week, with the 26-year-old damaging his hand during a contact session on Wednesday.

The Broncos winger has since been on light duties and will be seeing a specialist on Monday, with scans set to reveal the extent of the injury.

Oates missed six matches in 2020 after sustaining a leg injury mid-way through the year and is now hoping to be given the green light from his latest setback to return to full training prior to his side’s Round 1 clash against the Eels on March 12.

An injury to their star flyer isn’t the only headache for Kevin Walters, with the club forced to stay away from training on Monday as the Queensland Government looks to combat the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Brisbane.