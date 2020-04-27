Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita recently underwent knee surgery to repair his lateral meniscus.

There is currently no return date set, however, his place in the line-up for the league reset on May 28 is clouded.

The club announced the news via a statement on broncos.com.au on Monday.



“Backrower David Fifita recently had knee surgery to repair his lateral meniscus,” the statement read.

“Due to the restrictions on elective surgery imposed by COVID-19 his case was considered by three surgeons and it was agreed that he met the criteria for Category 2, and as such underwent surgery.

“The surgery was successful and David is recovering at home and has commenced rehabilitation.

“We are all looking forward to David returning to full training and playing when this process has been completed.”