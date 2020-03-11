Scans have confirmed that Broncos star Jack Bird tore his ACL at training on Wednesday.

The 24-year old went down in a freak accident at Red Hill and was in considerable pain and had to be helped off the field while screaming expletives.

BREAKING: Huge drama at @brisbanebroncos with fullback Jack Bird going down with what looked like a serious knee injury. He was in a lot of pain and absolutely filthy. Left the field screaming expletives #NRL @FOXSportsNews — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) March 11, 2020

“Rugby league is a cruel game sometimes,” Broncos coach Anthony Seibold told Fox Sports.

“Jack’s commitment to his rehabilitation has been unwavering in his return from his last knee injury.

“He has had a tremendous pre-season and ticked all the boxes required for a great start to the year.

“He had trialled really well in the fullback position and was excited to be playing in the first game of the season.

“All of his teammates and the staff at the Broncos are devastated at the timing and nature of the injury.

“The club will do our best to help Jack in his recovery and personal wellbeing and provide him with everything he needs.”

Bird missed most of last season due to an ACL injury and is likely to opt for surgery.