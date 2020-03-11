Scans have confirmed that Broncos star Jack Bird tore his ACL at training on Wednesday.
The 24-year old went down in a freak accident at Red Hill and was in considerable pain and had to be helped off the field while screaming expletives.
BREAKING: Huge drama at @brisbanebroncos with fullback Jack Bird going down with what looked like a serious knee injury. He was in a lot of pain and absolutely filthy. Left the field screaming expletives #NRL @FOXSportsNews
“Rugby league is a cruel game sometimes,” Broncos coach Anthony Seibold told Fox Sports.
“Jack’s commitment to his rehabilitation has been unwavering in his return from his last knee injury.
“He has had a tremendous pre-season and ticked all the boxes required for a great start to the year.
“He had trialled really well in the fullback position and was excited to be playing in the first game of the season.
“All of his teammates and the staff at the Broncos are devastated at the timing and nature of the injury.
“The club will do our best to help Jack in his recovery and personal wellbeing and provide him with everything he needs.”
Bird missed most of last season due to an ACL injury and is likely to opt for surgery.
I was joking about about Jack going down for the Broncos just last night. He looked good in the trials, looked good last year in early rounds, too.
Poor guy.
Unfortunately, I think he might go down as one of the worst recruits ever in the NRL. Not his fault – but for those who are always complaining about Brisbane’s third party power, it’s somewhat been metered by 3 years of playing with a big chunk on the sidelines.
Poor bloke can’t take a trick.
Very unfortunate for the Broncos as I hear Cordner gone for the roosters
Injury prone. Should have gone home to the soufths transit.lounge, there big on buying Duds. 🎯
It’s not April 1 is it??? This bloke has gone from the NRL world at his feet to being considered the worst Broncos recruit ever.
If injury is true I wish him a full recovery
Footy fan Martin Kennedy was the worst signing for the broncos
Yes, Kennedy was bad but the biggest blunder was extending Boyd for another 3 years on big money when you could see was already past it.
Paying for it now.
True that twentyone
Toddy and 21, you both make vaild arguements but I’ll stick to Bird, 17 games in 3 seasons at $900k a season…that’s bad value. Kennedy didn’t provide the impact the Broncos wanted but at least he played the full season. Boyd, yes, very bad extension and so not worth it but again, at least he is playing and occassionally turns it on
Really bad luck, can’t take a trick can he. Reminds me of Mick Pattison and David Woods.
It’s really sad for Bird. I hope he’s been getting other qualifications while under contract. As it sure doesn’t look like he’ll have a long first grade career.?
‘There big on buying duds’ ? Get some lessons AdamOfDimWood.
38er I remember Mick Patterson the 5/8, he had dodgy shoulders.
Terrible luck for this chap. I feel sorry for him as a person but I don’t feel sorry for him for earning $900K for so many years and doing absolutely F*ing nothing. An ordinary person in Australia would be luck to earn $900K working all his life, and this chap sits there year after year getting $900K every year for doing nothing. Wow what a luck.
Time for him to head home to the Gong, get himself right, then in say a year sign on with the Dragons for match payments only.